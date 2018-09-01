Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

It was a good day for the Premier League's pace-setters.

Liverpool kicked things off with a 2-1 win at Leicester but Chelsea have also made it four wins from four games - they were 2-0 winners over Bournemouth.

Champions Manchester City are hot on the leaders' heels. They have three wins and a draw so far, having beaten Newcastle 2-1 at the Etihad.

But it's a different story for West Ham, who remain without a point after conceding late on at home to Wolves.

Elsewhere, England just about hold sway in the fourth Test against India after another fine innings from Jos Buttler.

It will be a Ferrari front row at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday - but it was Kimi Raikkonen who took pole, thanks to a historic lap.

Over in New York, Roger Federer continues to cruise through the rounds at the US Open - but a recent Grand-Slam winner has been knocked out.

