Five Celtic fans injured in overcrowding incident at Old Firm derby

Police confirmed there was an incident outside the North Stand before kick-off

One Celtic fan was taken to hospital and four others injured in an overcrowding incident 10 minutes before Sunday's Old Firm game against Rangers.

Hundreds of fans were stuck outside the North Stand at Celtic Park and missed the opening exchanges of Celtic's 1-0 win over their Glasgow rivals.

The incident concerned Celtic fans accessing the stadium and police confirmed they will work with the club to prevent this from happening again.

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham opens the scoring against Rangers at Celtic Park

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty of Police Scotland said: "Five people were treated by first aiders when fans were attempting to get into the stadium in the lead up to kick-off at Janefield St.

"Four people were treated at the scene and then went into the ground, and the other was taken to hospital after a fall from the wall bordering Janefield St.

"This was a dynamic situation, occurring 10 minutes before the match started.

"Officers and stewards reacted quickly upon realising there was an issue and put in place measures to relieve the congestion.

"This included putting in place cordons to prevent further entry at Janefield St and opening up London Road to allow fans to access the stadium from the south.

"We work closely with Celtic Football Club to ensure the safety of all fans attending matches. We plan and practise various scenarios to ensure that if an incident occurs it will be dealt with as quickly as possible, as happened in this case.

"We will review today's incident and work with Celtic to ensure any learning is quickly put in place."

Celtic confirmed via their Supporter Liaison Officer, John Taylor, that they are looking into the incident.

He wrote on Twitter: "Apologies to fans affected by overcrowding issue at North Stand earlier, the club will be investigating the cause to ensure no recurrence."