WATCH: Marcus Rashford sees red for headbutt on Phil Bardsley

Last Updated: 03/09/18 12:20am
Marcus Rashford is given a straight red for this clash
Marcus Rashford is given a straight red for this clash

Marcus Rashford cut a frustrated figure as he was red carded for a headbutt on Burnley full-back Phil Bardsley in Manchester United's win at Turf Moor.

The striker, who has had limited opportunities under Jose Mourinho this season, lost his head during a clash with Bardsley just 10 minutes after being introduced from the bench.

Rashford was angered by a tackle made by the defender and squared up to him, pushing his forehead aggressively towards Bardsley's.

Bardsley was shown a yellow card but Rashford was dismissed which drew criticism from Mourinho, who called him a "naive kid."

Hit the video to watch the incident.

