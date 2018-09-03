WATCH: Marcus Rashford sees red for headbutt on Phil Bardsley

1:01 Marcus Rashford is given a straight red for this clash Marcus Rashford is given a straight red for this clash

Marcus Rashford cut a frustrated figure as he was red carded for a headbutt on Burnley full-back Phil Bardsley in Manchester United's win at Turf Moor.

The striker, who has had limited opportunities under Jose Mourinho this season, lost his head during a clash with Bardsley just 10 minutes after being introduced from the bench.

Rashford was angered by a tackle made by the defender and squared up to him, pushing his forehead aggressively towards Bardsley's.

Bardsley was shown a yellow card but Rashford was dismissed which drew criticism from Mourinho, who called him a "naive kid."

