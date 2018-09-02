Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

It has been another dramatic day in the Premier League - and Watford have joined Liverpool and Chelsea on four wins from four.

Watford came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Vicarage Road, and there were also welcome victories for Manchester United and Arsenal.

England beat India in the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl to win the series 3-1 with one match to spare.

The Italian Grand Prix also had its share of excitement, Lewis Hamilton winning despite an early collision with title rival Sebastian Vettel.

It was also a big day for Dublin - who won a fourth straight All-Ireland final - and Thorbjorn Olesen - who has qualified for Europe's Ryder Cup team.

