On The Debate this week: Tony Adams, Stuart Pearce and Ian Wright
Last Updated: 03/09/18 9:06am
The Debate is back on Sky Sports Premier League throughout this week, as more guests join us to discuss the hot football topics.
Laura Woods, Geoff Shreeves, Kelly Cates and David Prutton will present the show during the international break, with an England-centric flavour to the line-up of special guests.
This week's line-up...
Monday: Laura Woods, Paul Merson and Craig Bellamy
Tuesday: Geoff Shreeves, Stuart Pearce and Tony Adams
Wednesday: Geoff Shreeves, Clinton Morrison and TBC
Thursday: Kelly Cates, Ian Wright and Dennis Wise
Friday: David Prutton, Liam Rosenior and TBC
Play Super 6
Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.