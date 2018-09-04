Stats-based Championship team: Jack Grealish, Pablo Hernandez and more

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been fouled more than any other player this season

Six down, 40 to go. Ahead of the September international break, we take a look at the data from the opening month of the Championship season to see who's stood out...

Darren Randolph, Middlesbrough (GK)

Featuring in front of a Tony Pulis defence obviously helps, but Randolph has played his part in Boro's strong start. The Republic of Ireland international has kept five successive clean sheets and saved 89 per cent of shots faced - comfortably the highest ratio of any regular Championship goalkeeper.

Championship save percentage 18/19 (min 3 apps) Darren Randolph Middlesbrough 89% Bailey Peacock-Farrell Leeds 82% Erwin Mulder Swansea 82% Lee Camp Birmingham 75%

Pawel Olkowski, Bolton (RB)

Bolton's summer signing from Cologne has made 20 tackles, the most of any Championship defender. Going forward he's also created six chances that have led to two assists.

Mark Beevers, Bolton (CB)

Bolton's entire defence has been strong in the opening month. Despite having the second-lowest average possession, and facing a division-high 98 shots, Wanderers have conceded just eight times. Only six teams have conceded fewer. Beevers has played his part with 60 clearances and 11 interceptions.

Mark Beevers has been in fine form for Bolton this term

Mike van der Hoorn, Swansea (CB)

The Dutchman has completed 32 headed clearances this season, the third-most in the league. Swansea faced 30 crosses at Millwall on Saturday, but pulled off an impressive win with ten men thanks in no small part to Van der Hoorn and centre-back partner Joe Rodon.

Barry Doulgas, Leeds (LB)

Douglas was one of the Championship's most creative forces last season, providing 14 assists for Wolves. He's started in a similar vein for Leeds this season, assisting two goals from eight chances created.

Corry Evans, Blackburn (CM)

Despite losing heavily at Bristol City on Sunday, Blackburn have made a decent start back in the Championship. Evans has anchored the midfield with 20 tackles, 15 interceptions and 49 ball recoveries: no Championship midfielder has made more interceptions or recoveries.

Corry Evans - Championship stats (midfielders only) Championship rank Tackles 20 2nd Interceptions 15 =1st Recoveries 49 =1st

Barry Bannan, Sheffield Wednesday (CM)

Playmaker Bannan is the heartbeat of Wednesday's midfield. The Scot has attempted a league-high 416 passes this season, making him responsible for roughly one in every six of Wednesday's passes. Consequently, Bannan has created more than double the number of chances of any Wednesday player.

Barry Bannan has made more passes than any other player this season

Most passes in Championship 18/19 Passes % of team's passes Barry Bannan Sheff Wed 416 16% Richard Keogh Derby 389 14% Marlon Pack Bristol City 369 15% Ben Pearson Preston 350 13% Adam Webster Bristol City 350 14%

Pablo Hernandez, Leeds (RW)

Hernandez has provided three goals and two assists for Marcelo Bielsa's free-flowing side. The Spaniard has bought into Bielsa's high-pressing game, averaging just over three tackles per match - no Leeds player averages more.

Jack Grealish, Aston Villa (AM)

Not many people expected Grealish to remain in the Championship, but Villa's talisman has carried on from where he left off last season, creating 15 chances - no player in the division has created more. That's even more impressive when you consider the lengths teams have gone to in order to stop Grealish; he's been fouled 30 times, 12 more than any other player.

Most creative players 18/19 Chances Fouls won Jack Grealish Aston Villa 15 30 Lee Evans Sheff Utd 15 13 Ben Marshall Norwich 15 5 Barry Bannan Sheff Wed 15 3 Pablo Hernandez Leeds 14 2

Niclas Eliasson, Bristol City (LW)

Eliasson started just three league games last season, but has taken his chance in the team this term. The Swede has provided 60 crosses, the most of any Championship player, and created 12 chances. He's also assisted two of Andreas Weimann's five goals.

Neal Maupay, Brentford (CF)

Maupay is the Championship's joint-top scorer with five, and joint-top assist-maker with three. The Frenchman has been involved in eight of Brentford's 12 league goals; this despite having been suspended for the Bees' last two games after an incident with Aston Villa's John McGinn, the only blot on his copybook this season.