Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin puts club up for sale

Glenn Tamplin has put Billericay Town up for sale

Glenn Tamplin has put Billericay Town up for sale due to "personal abuse" which he says has started to affect his health and family.

Tamplin was spoken to by police after Saturday's defeat at Woking following complaints from a fan that he had been taking cocaine.

"It is with deep regret that I have no choice but to cut my ties with Billericay Town Football Club. The club is now up for sale with immediate effect," he said in a statement on the club's website.

"I can take the personal abuse but now it has started to affect my health and my family. For me it has now crossed the line."

The multi-millionaire took control of the National League South club in December 2016 and has invested heavily.

He said Saturday's incident involving the police had prompted his decision to leave.

"For me the final nail in the coffin was at the Woking game where I was informed at the ground, after the match, that the police wanted to talk to me regarding a complaint from a fan that I had been using cocaine," he said in the statement.

Former West Ham defender Paul Konchesky left Billericay last season

"After speaking to the police they were satisfied that the complaint was unfounded, although angry and upset I felt that was the end of the matter.

"However, 20 minutes after I had left I was pulled over by the police.

"Bizarrely I was once again questioned regarding the complaint. This led to my two young children, who were with me, becoming absolutely terrified and in floods of tears in the back of my car."

At Tamplin's request, an audio recording of his conversation with a policeman has been posted on the club's Twitter account.

Billericay, who have attracted former Premier League players Paul Konchesky, Jermaine Pennant, and Jamie O'Hara during Tamplin's time at the club, are currently second in the National League South table.

"My last actions will be to find suitable investors that will be able to run the Billericay Town and also to try my hardest to reinstate Harry Wheeler as manager of this great club," continued Tamplin's statement.