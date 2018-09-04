Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Luke Shaw has revealed he came close to losing his leg, after breaking it in two places three years ago.

Scotland have qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time, after beating Albania 2-1.

Rafael Nadal won a five-set epic against Dominic Thiem to reach the US Open semi-finals.

And Tiger Woods has been named in Jim Furyk's Team USA wildcards for this month's Ryder Cup, joining Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson in the first three of four captain's picks.

