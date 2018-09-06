Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month: Vote for Marcelo Bielsa, Tony Pulis, Tony Mowbray or Phil Parkinson

Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month contenders

Vote on who you think should be named Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month as Marcelo Bielsa and Tony Pulis lead the August shortlist.

Bielsa's Leeds and Pulis' Middlesbrough are tied at the top of the table following Friday's stalemate at Elland Road, making the call even tougher.

Phil Parkinson is also shortlisted as his Bolton have defied modest expectations to sit eighth, while Tony Mowbray completes the line up after overseeing Blackburn's unbeaten start.

So to help the official judging panel with their decision, which will be announced on Friday morning, we want skysports.com readers to vote on who should land the season's opening award.

Here are the contenders and their credentials. You can vote below...

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United)

The Argentine has made an exceptional start at Elland Road, giving outsiders like Mateusz Klich a chance to impress and his players licence to attack at will. Six unbeaten games yielded 14 points and took them top.

Tony Pulis (Middlesbrough)

Doing what he does best, organising from the back a Boro side that has collected 14 points from six unbeaten games. They conceded just two goals all month and registered five successive clean sheets, most notably at Leeds.

Phil Parkinson (Bolton Wanderers)

Has harnessed the momentum his side gained when securing their Championship status in the dying minutes of last season to perfection. Behind a solid defence, they beat West Brom, Reading and Birmingham to earn 10 points from five games.

Tony Mowbray (Blackburn Rovers)

Having won back the club's Championship status, Mowbray is determined Rovers will not struggle again. Well organised at the back, exciting going forward, a nine-point haul from five unbeaten games suggests they belong.