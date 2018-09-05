Listen: The Debate podcast with Gordon Strachan, Clinton Morrison and Jack Collison

The Debate

Gordon Strachan, Jack Collison and Clinton Morrison joined Geoff Shreeves for Wednesday's episode of The Debate.

The international flavour of the show - with representatives from Ireland, Scotland and Wales on the panel - shone through, with Declan Rice one of the major topics of debate as he considers his international future.

There was also support for Denmark's players in their row with the country's football association, which saw their squad for Wednesday night's defeat in Slovakia plucked largely from its third division.

Ryan Giggs' competitive debut as Wales manager was also on the agenda, ahead of their Nations League game with Ireland on Thursday.

Click on the widget above to listen to The Debate podcast and watch every weeknight from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League.