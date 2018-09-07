WATCH & VOTE: Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month - August

Harvey Barnes, Ollie Watkins and Barry Bannan have been nominated for August's Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month

Watch and vote for your favourite August goals in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two here...

Simply watch the videos to see the three entries in each league, then vote for your favourite!

Voting closes at 9am on Monday, September 10

Sky Bet Championship

0:51 Championship GOTM Championship GOTM

Harvey Barnes - WEST BROM v Bolton - August 4

There was no danger when Albion debutant Barnes collected the ball by the touchline. He sauntered past two opponents and spun an unerring left-foot curler into the far corner.

Ollie Watkins - Stoke v BRENTFORD - August 11

What made this goal special was how Watkins adjusted instantly to a poor first touch, instinctively played a one-two with Neal Maupay and then timed his low shot to perfection.

Barry Bannan - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v Millwall - August 22

No matter that defenders were rushing towards Bannan as the ball dropped, he was going to take his time. The languid swish of his left boot belied the sweetest timing on his volley.

Sky Bet League One

1:05 League One GOTM League One GOTM

Luke O'Neill - GILLINGHAM v Burton - August 11

What did you do this summer? O'Neill practised his free-kicks and demonstrated that practice makes a perfect dead ball as he clipped his effort in off the underside of the bar.

Siriki Dembele - PETERBOROUGH v Luton - August 18

The Luton defence looked to have stopped Dembele's surging run by bringing him down. They reckoned without his ability to play the ball on the floor, get up and scoop it home.

Dimitri Cavare - Scunthorpe v BARNSLEY - August 25

Even with his own team-mates in the way, Cavare knew what he wanted to do, swerving around them before planting a thunderous drive past Scunthorpe keeper Rory Watson.

Sky Bet League Two

1:01 League Two GOTM League Two GOTM

James Norwood - TRANMERE v Cheltenham - August 4

What a way to reintroduce Sky Bet EFL football to Prenton Park. Norwood timed his run to a bouncing ball as impeccably as his thunderous volley which flew in from 20 yards.

Michael Timlin - STEVENAGE v Morecambe - August 11

When a finish is as unhurried as this one, it turns into an art form. It was as if Timlin was waiting for someone to pass him the ball in order to send in a deliciously cultured curler.

Lee Frecklington - LINCOLN v Notts County - August 25

The messiness of the build-up was swept away in an instant by the sheer audacity of Frecklington, who fused accuracy with power to guide his volley into the far top corner.