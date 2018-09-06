Ian Lenagan steps down as EFL chairman

Ian Lenagan has stepped down from his role as EFL chairman

Ian Lenagan has stepped down as chairman of the English Football League, the governing body announced on Thursday.

Lenagan, who joined the EFL board in 2013 before replacing Greg Clarke as chairman in 2016, has cited increased business interests outside of football as the reason for leaving the role.

He has chosen not to seek re-election for a second term in 2019 and Debbie Jevans will act as interim chair while the search for a successor begins.

Lenagan remains chairman and owner of rugby league's Wigan Warriors and was formerly a director of League One side Oxford United.

During his time as EFL chairman, Lenagan oversaw the re-branding from its original name, the Football League, as well as the re-formatting of the EFL Trophy.

Attendances in the football league exceeded 18 million for the first time in over 50 years during his tenure, placing the three domestic leagues among the most watched in the world.

In a statement, the EFL said: "The EFL Board wishes to place on record its appreciation for the contribution Mr Lenagan has made to the EFL during his time as Chairman and prior to that as the representative of Clubs in League Two."