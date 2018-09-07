Super 6 stat pack: Key stats to win the £250k jackpot

Super 6: Enter your predictions to win £250k

After giving away £1.5m over the last two weeks, Jeff Stelling managed to keep hold of his money last weekend but another £250k jackpot is up for grabs with this Soccer Saturday's Super 6.

Four Sky Bet League One games and two Vanarama National League matches make up this Saturday's line-up, with the Soccer Saturday team on hand to keep you up-to-date as the action unfolds.

From the key stats to the form guide, get your lowdown here…

Blackpool v Bradford

Key stat: Blackpool have lost just once in their last seven league matches at Bloomfield Road, while Bradford have just the solitary win in their last 13 away league games.

Form: Just one point separates the two sides after six games, with respective managers from both teams being relieved of their duties already. The Seasiders are unbeaten in their last four, winning one and drawing three, while the Bantams have lost their two matches, going down 2-1 at Fleetwood in their last outing.

2:07 Fleetwood 2-1 Bradford Fleetwood 2-1 Bradford

Main men: Blackpool have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, with commanding centre-back Curtis Tilt helping prevent Coventry and Shrewsbury from having a single shot on target. Jack Payne has scored two goals this season and the travelling fans will be hoping the Huddersfield loanee can deliver the goods again.

Most likely scoreline: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Doncaster v Luton

Key stat: Doncaster have only won one of their last seven encounters against Luton, while the visitors have not won at Rovers since 1955.

2:47 Wycombe 1-1 Luton Wycombe 1-1 Luton

Form: Rovers have drawn their last three games and sit a point above the Hatters, who are also unbeaten in their last three, winning two and drawing the other.

Main men: Luton will have to be alert to John Marquis, who has scored three of the Rovers' seven goals this campaign, while Elliot Lee has netted in both of the Hatters' recent wins.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon

Key stat: Gillingham have kept just the one clean sheet in their last 11 Sky Bet League One games, while AFC Wimbledon have only scored three goals this season.

Form: Gillingham sit mid-table after six games, with Wimbledon sitting in 20th position, with both sides have losing three games. The hosts have not registered a win in four, while the visitors have lost their last three league games.

Main men: Tom Eaves has four league goals this season for the Gills, more than the amount of goals AFC Wimbledon have mustered up this season. Joe Pigott has scored two of his side's three goals this season.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

1:43 Burton 3-0 AFC Wimbledon Burton 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth v Shrewsbury

Key stat: The two sides have never played out a league draw at Fratton Park.

Form: Two sides lock horns who sit at opposite sides of the table, second and 23rd respectively. Pompey have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, only dropping points at Doncaster in a 0-0 draw, while Shrewsbury have endured a horror start, earning their only three points from draws.

Main men: Ronan Curtis has been involved in Kenny Jackett's side's last five league goals but will be absent due to an international call-up, adding to the burden on Jamal Lowe, who has scored four as well. Trying to keep him quiet will be Shrews captain Mat Sadler, who has helped his side keep two clean sheets in their last four matches despite their struggles.

Most likely scoreline: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

1:14 Portsmouth 3-0 Plymouth Portsmouth 3-0 Plymouth

Solihull Moors v Hartlepool

Key stat: The away team prevailed by a single goal in both of the meetings between these sides last season.

Form: The visitors drew at home to Barrow on Tuesday while Solihull were on the receiving end of a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Leyton Orient. Despite these contrasting results, Pools sit on the same amount of points in sixth and eighth respectively.

Main men: Both sides have scored 11 goals this season, with Adi Yussuf netting four of those for the Moors and Liam Noble matching that for the visitors.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Salford City v Maidstone

Key stat: Salford have not lost a match at home this season, winning three and drawing two, while Maidstone have only collected three out of 12 points on their travels.

Form: The Peninsula Stadium side's unbeaten run stretches to six matches altogether, winning four and drawing two. Maidstone have lost four in a row and sit 19th in the table.

Main men: Adam Rooney has hit six in as many games for the Ammies and is the joint top-scorer in the league with seven goals, averaging one every 103 minutes. Blair Turgott is not far behind for the visitors, as he has found the net five times this season.

Most likely scoreline: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)