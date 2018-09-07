Show Racism the Red Card campaign up for FIFA Diversity award

The 'Show Racism the Red Card' campaign has made the final shortlist of three for this year's FIFA Diversity Award.

The campaign, which has been running since 1996, and uses football to tackle racism and other forms of discrimination in society such as homophobia and sectarianism, will be up against Kenya's "Horn of Africa Development Initiative" and Australia's "John Moriarty Football" organisation.

"Show Racism the Red Card" is the only UK initiative to have made the final or the earlier long list.

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony in London on September 23.

The campaign has widespread support - here at a game in Yokohama

It's the third time the Diversity award will be presented and it focuses on outstanding organisations, group initiatives or personalities that stand up for diversity and anti-discrimination in football.

The Horn of Africa initiative works with schools and supports adolescent girls to break the silence on issues that affect them through a network of peers who share information on life skills and create a safe space for girls to learn from each other and to play football.

The campaign has also received backing in the Bundesliga

The John Moriarty Football organisation was named after the first indigenous football player to be selected for the Australian national team and creates visibility and a brighter future for indigenous children of the Aboriginal community by using football as a key to strengthen their self-confidence against discrimination, to support discipline and structure as well as to encourage education and to foster life outcomes and career aspirations.