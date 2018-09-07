Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Scotland suffered their heaviest home defeat in 43 years as they are beaten 4-0 by World Cup semi-finalists, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi scored twice with Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard getting the others.

As England prepare for their Nations League game against Spain, manager Gareth Southgate says he has not started contract negotiations with the Football Association yet.

Amir Khan is forced to strip down to make the weight at the weigh-in for his fight against Samuel Vargas.

Alastair Cook top scored on his Test finale for England, but they are up against it in the fifth Test against India.

Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are all in contention at the top of the leaderboard at the BMW Championship.

