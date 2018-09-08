Scottish Challenge Cup round-up: Stephen Dobbie at the double, Boreham Wood exit on penalties

Boreham Wood lost 6-5 on penalties to Dunfermline at Meadow Park

Stephen Dobbie scored his 20th goal of a remarkable season as Queen of the South beat Crusaders 4-3 in the Scottish Challenge Cup at Palmerston Park on Saturday afternoon.

Dobbie, 35, came into the game having scored 11 goals in his last six games and set the Doonhamers on their way with a strike on 22 minutes. Lyndon Dykes doubled their advantage three minutes later and Gary Harkins added a third just before the half hour.

The veteran frontman netted his second after 31 minutes, but despite the seemingly unassailable lead, the Northern Ireland Football League Irish Premiership side hit back through Rory Patterson's double and Paul Heatley's striker five minutes from time. It was, however, too little too late.

Brian Graham scored four goals in just 24 first-half minutes as Ross County ousted Scottish League One side Raith Rovers with a 5-0 win at Victoria Park, while Arbroath swept League Two outfit Annan Athletic aside 3-0.

Welsh Premier League side Connah's Quay produced one results of the round as Michael Wilde's header seconds into the second half earned them a 1-0 win away at Scottish Championship side Falkirk and another Northern Irish club, Bohemians, beat Peterhead 1-0 thanks to a goal from Kevin Devaney

Lowland League representatives East Kilbride came close to shocking League Two Edinburgh City, though the visitors were saved by Allan Smith's quickfire double to make it 3-2 in the final six minutes of the game.

From an English perspective, there will be at least one team in the third round of the tournament. Tommy Wright's goal gave Sutton a narrow 1-0 victory away at Airdrie, while Connor Smith missed the decisive spot-kick as Boreham Wood fell to defeat on penalties at home to Dunfermline, following a stalemate at Meadow Park.

Elsewhere, Montrose beat Dumbarton by a goal to nil, and East Fife advanced at the expense of Partick Thistle after a 2-1 win at the Bayview Stadium.

Alloa beat Dundee on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time, while 10-man St Mirren U20 edged Hamilton U20 in a 3-2 thriller.