Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

England's UEFA Nations League campaign got off to a losing start against Spain, as Danny Welbeck was denied a last-minute equaliser.

Luke Shaw was stretchered off in a neck brace after a nasty-looking collision with Dani Carvajal, while Harry Kane picked up his World Cup golden boot award.

Northern Ireland also lost in their first Nations League match at home to Bosnia and Herzegovina as goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell had a debut to forget.

England's cricketers are in a strong position at the end of day two of the final Test against India thanks to impressive performances from Jos Buttler and James Anderson.

And Jamie Murray successfully defended his US Open mixed doubles title after a dramatic final set in New York.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...