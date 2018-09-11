UEFA Nations League preview - Tuesday: Spain v Croatia, Iceland v Belgium

Saul became the first goalscorer of the Luis Enrique Spain era

Spain and Croatia go head to head in England's group, and World Cup bronze medallists Belgium get their Nations League underway, all live on Sky Sports.

Spain can keep up their strong start following a 2-1 win over England at Wembley on Saturday as they host World Cup runners-up Croatia at the Martinez Valero in Group A4.

Croatia drew 1-1 with Portugal on Thursday night in their first game since losing to France in the final in Russia, while Spain will be on home soil under new boss Luis Enrique for the first time following his appointment.

Spain vs Croatia Live on

Star man Luka Modric will come up against many of his club team-mates for the visitors, and international team-mate - and Barcelona player Ivan Rakitic - is happy to have the Real Madrid man on his side.

"It's a great challenge to play against Luka in the Spanish league and it's even better to play with him for our country," Rakitic said. "Hopefully we will get to enjoy him a little bit more."

Elsewhere Belgium play their first competitive game since securing third place at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over England in Group A2, as they travel to Iceland.

Lukaku was back on the scoresheet as Belgium strolled to victory in Scotland

The hosts will need to be in better form against Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard than in their last game, the first without influential manager Heimir Hallgromsson, where they were beaten 6-0 by Switzerland.

Belgium, meanwhile, thrashed Scotland 4-0 at Hampden Park on Friday night, and have lost only one of their last 26 games, that being the World Cup semi-final to France.

Greece can add to their winning start against Estonia in Group C2 as they travel to Hungary, and Bosnia and Herzegovina continue their tournament after a 2-1 win over Northern Ireland at home to Austria in Group B3.

Finland also host Estonia, Belarus travel to Moldova and San Marino take on Luxembourg.

Watch the Nations League live on Sky and get two football channels for one great price. Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in HD - now £18 a month.