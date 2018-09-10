Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Scotland started their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Albania at Hampden Park.

It was a memorable day for England as Alastair Cook made 147 in his final innings for his country, and James Anderson equalled Glenn McGrath as the highest Test wicket-taking fast bowler of all-time.

Tony Finau will be on the American team for the Ryder Cup after being given the final wildcard pick by captain Jim Furyk, while Justin Rose is the new world No 1 despite losing a play-off to Keegan Bradley at the BMW Championship.

And the International Tennis Federation has come out in support of the umpire involved in Serena Williams' US Open controversy.

