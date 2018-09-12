Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

England may have beaten Switzerland 1-0 to end their losing run - but Gary Neville thinks captain Harry Kane is "struggling" and needs a "mental break".

Meanwhile, in the Nations League, there were impressive wins for Spain, who beat World Cup finalists Croatia 6-0, and Belgium, who were 3-0 winners over Iceland.

Elsewhere, the president of Liberia played for 79 minutes of their loss to Nigeria - but that is not quite as surprising as it sounds, bearing in mind the president is former World Player of the Year George Weah!

In other sports, it was a day to remember for James Anderson and Alastair Cook at The Oval yesterday, while umpire Carlos Ramos has defended his handling of the US Open women's final.

