England centre-back Harry Maguire soars in Sky Sports World Cup Power Rankings

England centre-back Harry Maguire has powered his way up the Power Rankings chart after breaking the deadlock during England's win over Sweden.

Only France forward Antoine Griezmann collected more points than Maguire during the quarter-finals, while Dele Alli and Jordan Pickford also made the top 10.

England will face Croatia in the semi-finals on Wednesday night, but not one Croat was among the top 10 performers after their shootout win over Russia on Saturday.

Across the entire tournament so far, Neymar tops the chart for a second week running after supplanting Cristiano Ronaldo atop the chart after the round of 16 stage.

Harry Kane looks set to replace Neymar atop the Power Rankings tournament chart

However, Harry Kane has moved into the runner-up spot and looks set to overtake the Brazilian after Belgium defeated Brazil on Friday, while Maguire (No 13), John Stones (No 20) and Kieran Tripper (No 28) also rank highly.

According to the rankings, Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has been the fourth-best player at the tournament so far, while team-mate Ivan Rakitic ranks at No 17.

Luka Modric has helped Croatia reach the World Cup semi-final

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the entire tournament so far by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

Below, we present this round's Power Rankings, the accumulative tournament rankings and each nation's top points scorer so far.

