Pick your England XI to face Belgium in the World Cup third-place play-off

Which England players will get a run out on Saturday?

England meet Belgium in a third-place play-off at the World Cup on Saturday - but who should make the XI?

Gareth Southgate is likely to shuffle his pack after losing Wednesday's semi-final to Croatia, with many of his players exhausted and carrying knocks after that gruelling extra-time defeat.

So who would you bring in? Use our team selector below to pick your England starting XI to face Belgium and then share your team with your friends and @SkyFootball on social media.