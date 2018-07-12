Football News

Pick your England XI to face Belgium in the World Cup third-place play-off

Last Updated: 12/07/18 11:23am

Which England players will get a run out on Saturday?
Which England players will get a run out on Saturday?

England meet Belgium in a third-place play-off at the World Cup on Saturday - but who should make the XI?

Gareth Southgate is likely to shuffle his pack after losing Wednesday's semi-final to Croatia, with many of his players exhausted and carrying knocks after that gruelling extra-time defeat.

When is the third-place play-off?

All you need to know about the World Cup third-place play-off

So who would you bring in? Use our team selector below to pick your England starting XI to face Belgium and then share your team with your friends and @SkyFootball on social media.

