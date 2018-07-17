Belgium top Sky Sports World Rankings ahead of champions France

Belgium are the best team in the world, according to the Sky Sports World Rankings.

The rankings factor results over the past 20 years with incremental weighting for recent results, home advantage, quality of opposition and tournament level.

Roberto Martinez's side won six of their seven games in Russia and scored a tournament-topping 16 goals to rise four places in the rankings and top the table.

Belgium beat England 1-0 to top Group G and consign England as runners-up - a result that actually sent the Belgians into a more difficult route to the final.

However, Belgium produced a dramatic comeback against Japan in the round of 16 and sent tournament favourites Brazil home in the quarter-finals before losing 1-0 to eventual champions France.

Despite that defeat, Martinez's men staved off France in the rankings by just 61 points - boosted by a second win over Gareth Southgate's side in the play-off for third - having also had a greater tally before the competition kicked off.

In contrast, England slipped three places to No 10 after receiving fewer points for wins against lower-ranked opponents Tunisia and Panama, diminished points for failing to beat Colombia in normal or extra time and being penalised for three defeats.

Brazil dropped one place to third and Spain held their fourth position - despite a shock shootout exit against Russia - while Argentina and Germany both took considerable tumbles after disappointing performances in Russia.

Finalists Croatia achieved the biggest spike, soaring 13 places to No 7 - ahead of Portugal (No 8, down two places) and Mexico (No 9, up one place).

