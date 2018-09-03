Championship Power Rankings: Sheffield Wednesday's Lucas Joao top

Sheffield Wednesday's Lucas Joao has topped the Championship Power Rankings this week.

The Portuguese has only started the last two league games but scored twice last week and hit the matchwinner at Reading, with team-mate Barry Bannan (No 4, up one place) taking a team-topping 83 touches at the Madejski Stadium.

Bristol City's Andreas Wiemann failed to maintain his scoring streak but assisted Famara Diedhiou in a 4-1 win against Blackburn to retain his runner-up spot, with Josh Brownhill (No 5, up 42 places) netting the initial equaliser.

Pawel Olkowski (No 3, up 46 places) drew Bolton level at the break in a 2-2 draw at Preston, while Swansea's Oliver McBurnie (No 7, up 10 places) scored the matchwinner at Millwall.

Sheffield United trio Oliver Norwood (No 6, up 123 places), Mark Duffy (No 8, up 85 places) and Kieron Freeman (No 9, up 18 places) all soared into the top 10 after an emphatic 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

Leeds stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell kept Middlesbrough at bay with four saves in a 0-0 stalemate to help his side retain top spot in the Championship table, ahead of Tony Pulis' side on goal difference.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the past five matchdays by awarding points to players for 34 different stats, with a greater weight placed on recent games.

