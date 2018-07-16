Sky Sports Fantasy Football returns for the new Premier League season

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the new season

The World Cup may be over, but Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the new season with a £50,000 jackpot up for grabs.

With the transfer business set to crank up following Sunday's final, you can draft your side now and follow all the deals with the Sky Sports Transfer Centre live.

Of the present Premier League players, Harry Kane is once again considered the most valuable at £13m, closely followed by last season's top scorer Mohamed Salah (£12.9m).

Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (£12m) and Kyle Walker (£10.5m) are top priced in the midfielder and defender categories respectively, while David de Gea (£8m) is rated the number one goalkeeper.

Harry Kane is rated the Premier League's most valuable player

You can take on the pundits for free by entering the Sky Sports League, while you can play for cash with the range of prize leagues and create your own to take on your mates.

Those looking to really prove their superiority can also use the refined Head-to-Head feature and let the mind games begin.

We'll also have the advice of Sky Sports Fantasy Football 2016/17 champion Dan Cox on hand throughout the season, providing his transfer and strategy advice.