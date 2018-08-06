Head of Premier League referees Mike Riley explains how handheld devices will be used in dug-out

Head of Premier League referees Mike Riley has explained how the introduction of handheld devices in the technical area will work this season.

The rules of the game will remain unchanged for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign, but officials and managers will have the option of devices in the dug-out for communication.

Riley has given Sky Sports News the full low-down on what this entails, and what it means for the game.

"It's been one of those years where there's been lots of tinkering with the words to refine them after the law changes a couple of years ago, but in substance nothing in terms of the laws of the game has changed," said Riley.

"The only thing that people might notice now is that within the technical area you're allowed to use small, handheld electronic devices.

"Not to look at game footage but just to allow people to communicate with each other.

"Typically, if the manager is sat up in the director's box they can they communicate with people down in the dug-out or you can use it for tactical information - for substitutions and that type of thing.

"People may see that in technical areas, but it will not be used to watch match footage."

The 2018-19 Premier League campaign gets underway on Friday evening, when Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports.