How to fit Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne into your Sky Sports Fantasy Football side

Sky Sports Fantasy Football expert Dan Cox provides us with a way to include Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne in the same side.

Last season's top scorers are also this season's most valuable players, with Kane (£13m) and Salah (£12.9m) the top-rated strikers, while De Bruyne (£12m) is the highest-priced midfielder, making them a significant strain on the £100m budget.

The trio racked up a combined total of 939 points last season, just 405 points less than Stoke's entire squad of 29 players, as they directly contributed to a combined total of 100 goals throughout the campaign.

2016/17 champion Dan Cox shows us how you can fit all three into your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team...

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker is expected to improve Liverpool's backline

Alisson Becker (£7.3m)

The Brazil No 1 arrives at Anfield with the weight of the Kop resting on his shoulders but looks like the missing piece of the puzzle after keeping 17 clean sheets for Roma. Liverpool's defence has been under scrutiny for some time, so the introduction of Alisson has complemented an improving back four, which racked up eight clean sheets from their last 14 fixtures following the acquisition of Virgil Van Dijk (£9.9m) in January.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier is the most popular defender in Sky Sports Fantasy Football

Willy Boly (£6.1m)

The French defender played a key role in Wolves' promotion charge last season as they racked up 24 clean sheets, wining an average of 4.1 duels per game and chipping in with three goals and two assists. With a strong eight man-of-the-match awards to his name, Boly should also pick up bonus Sky Sports Fantasy Football points.

Ryan Fredericks (£6.7m)

The right-back provided seven assists for Fulham last season to earn a move to West Ham in the summer. With the new-found attacking threat that the Hammers pose following a string of exciting signings, Fredericks looks capable of another creative campaign.

Kieran Trippier (£8.5m)

Trippier may have only started 21 games for Tottenham last season, but an average of 5.6 points per match justifies gambling on his selection. His World Cup performances have certainly tempted Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses, as he has been selected by 34 per cent of players, with the threat of set-pieces adding to his appeal. This makes him the third-most selected pick this year and the highest-selected defender ahead of England compatriot Harry Maguire (£8.5m).

Midfielders

Ryan Sessegnon is being tipped for big things in the Premier League

Lewis Cook (£7.4m)

Lewis Cook led England U20s to World Cup glory in 2017, and earned his first England cap last season. He averages 42.3 passes a game, which should contribute to passing bonus points in most games. Starting 25 times last year for Bournemouth, Cook should be a regular source of points while providing a bargain price tag.

James Maddison (£7.6m)

James Maddison impressed at a mid-table Norwich side last year, providing 14 goals and eight assists in the Sky Bet Championship. With Riyad Mahrez (£10.8m) leaving for Manchester City, a lot of hope and expectation will be on the talented 21-year-old to fill the void and, if he can continue to develop, should earn valuable points with Jamie Vardy to supply.

Ryan Sessegnon (£8.4m)

The 18-year-old enjoyed a superb season last year as Fulham were promoted to the Premier League. With 16 goals and eight assists, Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses should have the rapidly-improving teenager on their radars. New signings such as Andre Schurrle and Jean-Michael Seri, as well as the re-signing of Aleksandar Mitrovic, also aid his appeal.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12m)

Now time for the big hitters. Boasting 281 points, De Bruyne was the biggest point-scoring midfielder by 51 points, justifying his price as the most expensive midfielder this year. The Belgian playmaker created 17 goals for the champions and scored another eight, while claiming 10 Sky Sports man-of-the-match awards.

Strikers

Mohamed Salah topped the scoring charts last season

Harry Kane (£13m)

The Tottenham star will want redemption over Mohamed Salah after being denied a hat-trick of Premier League Golden Boots. Kane has scored 104 goals in his last four seasons, including 30 in the last campaign, which was reflected by him being considered the most expensive player in Sky Sports Fantasy Football over Salah.

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m)

The Egyptian comes in at marginally cheaper than Harry Kane despite racking up 98 more points last season. A goalscoring tally of 32 was complemented by 11 assists, nine more than Kane, and 12 Sky Sports man-of-the-match awards to produce a staggering average of 11.7 points per game for his owners. Those stats see Salah selected by over half of all Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses as he is backed for another remarkable campaign.

Marko Arnautovic (£10.1m)

After proving his effectiveness as a frontman, West Ham's talisman is expected to play as an out-and-out striker this year, which should see him score more than the 11 he got last time out. The Austria international picked up seven Sky Sports man-of-the-match awards too, highlighting his bonus appeal, and will enjoy the supply of Andriy Yarmolenko (£9m), Jack Wilshere (£8.7m) and Felipe Anderson (£8.7m).