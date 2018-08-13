Premier League News

More from Football

Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble suffer low-blows within two seconds!

West Ham duo hit where it hurts in 4-0 defeat at Liverpool

Last Updated: 12/08/18 9:43pm
0:47
Watch Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble suffer painful low-blows within just two seconds of each other
Watch Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble suffer painful low-blows within just two seconds of each other

When it's not your day, it's just not your day. Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble suffered painful low-blows within two seconds of each other in West Ham's 4-0 defeat by Liverpool on Super Sunday.

In the 65th minute at Anfield, with West Ham 3-0 down on the opening weekend of the season, new Hammers signing Wilshere got in the way of James Milner's free-kick, before Noble did similar from Mo Salah's rebound.

Sizzling start as Liverpool hit four
Keita makes a difference

Both went down in pain, forcing referee Anthony Taylor to stop play, despite there being no head injuries apparent.

It was a day to forget for West Ham, with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane (2) and Daniel Sturridge on the score sheet to condemn Manuel Pellegrini's side to a heavy defeat in his first competitive game as manager since joining in the summer.

Watch the painful incident in the video above

