Premier League referee Bobby Madley quits due to personal reasons
Last Updated: 16/08/18 11:25pm
Referee Bobby Madley has quit as a Premier League official due to "a change in his personal circumstances".
The Professional Game Match Officials Limited [PGMOL], who oversee referee appointments in English football, announced on Thursday the 32-year-old referee had left his job.
Madley was one of the 18 full-time professional referees and has officiated 91 matches in the Premier League since 2013, but was not involved during the first weekend of this season.
A PGMOL statement said: "Bobby Madley is no longer employed by PGMOL.
"We understand that he has decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances."
Madley refereed the 2017 Community Shield at Wembley before overseeing 18 Premier League matches last season.