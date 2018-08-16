Premier League referee Bobby Madley quits due to personal reasons

Bobby Madley took charge of 91 Premier League matches

Referee Bobby Madley has quit as a Premier League official due to "a change in his personal circumstances".

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited [PGMOL], who oversee referee appointments in English football, announced on Thursday the 32-year-old referee had left his job.

Madley was one of the 18 full-time professional referees and has officiated 91 matches in the Premier League since 2013, but was not involved during the first weekend of this season.

A PGMOL statement said: "Bobby Madley is no longer employed by PGMOL.

"We understand that he has decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances."

Madley refereed the 2017 Community Shield at Wembley before overseeing 18 Premier League matches last season.