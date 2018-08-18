On The Debate: Craig Bellamy, Ian Wright, Stuart Pearce and more

The Debate, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Craig Bellamy, Ian Wright and Stuart Pearce and more will give their expert analysis on The Debate this week.

Our nightly discussion show on Sky Sports Premier League is on screens most weeknights as regular and guest panellists from across Sky Sports and the footballing world cover the big talking points.

There will be no Monday show due to MNF as Crystal Palace take on Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League, but here's your line-up for the rest of the week...

Tuesday

Geoff Shreeves with Liam Rosenior and Danny Murphy

Wednesday

Geoff Shreeves with Craig Bellamy and Stuart Pearce

Thursday

Kelly Cates with Ian Wright and Dennis Wise

Friday

David Prutton with guests TBC

Watch The Debate from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League and look out for a podcast from the show.