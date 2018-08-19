Should there have been three red cards in Cardiff v Newcastle?

1:16 Could there have been three red cards at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday? Could there have been three red cards at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday?

Jamie Carragher, Craig Bellamy and Danny Gabbidon discussed whether there could have been three red cards in Cardiff v Newcastle.

Kenedy was fortunate to escape punishment when kicking out after being tackled before half-time, but worse was to come for Newcastle team-mate Isaac Hayden who was shown a straight red card for a tackle from behind after the break.

And Harry Arter, on his Cardiff debut, was lucky not to follow him down the tunnel for a high foul on Joselu 10 minutes from the end, escaping with a booking instead.

But what did the Sky Sports pundits make of the incidents?

Foul one - Kennedy kick

Gabbidon: He's a very lucky boy. If the referee sees it, I think it's a straight red card. He's right there, but not looking at the incident really, and I think it might have done Newcastle a favour had he gone off because the incident summed up his incident for me.

Carragher: Kenedy should have been sent off. I cannot understand how the referee hasn't seen it, because he gives a free-kick for it. He kicks out and it's a red card.

Kenedy was lucky to escape unpunished for a kick - and later missed a penalty

Whether the referee has followed the ball only he knows, but he gives a free-kick. I think he knows something has happened and that he's missed something.

Foul two - Hayden red card

Carragher: I think with this incident, he's just missed it and knows something's gone on. Now that is high - and it catches him on the back of the calf, referees may come on here and say that's a red card, but I think if that's given as a yellow card no-one complains or bats an eyelid.

Some people might say it's an orange, but I think it's a bit harsh. Referees may come on and say excessive force, you're endangering an opponent, that type of thing - I think that was very harsh. I think he's made a big mistake in the first one, and I think he looks at that and thinks he can't get two wrong, so if it's borderline he's going. I felt a little bit for him.

Bellamy: I can see why he's given it. It's a bit too high for me, there's some force and he's come on at half-time and given him a torrid time, he's fouled him a few times before already. From the referee's point of view, if you catch the end bit, it looks high and reckless, I can understand it being a red card.

Foul three - Arter yellow

Carragher: This might be the worst one. It absolutely has to be a red card. You can nick someone's ankles and get a yellow with a counter-attack, but he absolutely volleys him knee-height. It's worse than Kenedy's. Hayden is at least going for the ball, but that's the worst of the lot.

I don't think the referee had a good game, but that's a shocking challenge. That could really seriously hurt someone. You hear about broken legs or over the top challenges, and he's volleying his knee like it's a ball on the edge of the box.

Gabbidon: I can remember Granit Xhaka doing something similar for Arsenal in his first season at the Emirates and he got a red card for it, so talking about consistency, there's no intention to play the ball, it's cynical and for me it's a red card.

Harry Arter could have seen red on his Cardiff debut

Is inconsistency becoming a bigger issue?

Carragher: This thing about consistency with referees - we're never going to get it. I'm not using that as a stick to beat them with, because we're all different, we all see things slightly differently. Some things happen at a hundred miles an hour, sometimes, if we're totally honest, now and again some of them will bottle a decision.

What you do want is consistency from the same referee in the same game.

Bellamy: We all want to be consistent, I wanted that as a player but you're going to have bad games, it will happen. But as Jamie said, if it's in the same game, and you've made a decision, your consistency in the game should set the standard and tone. I felt he was caught in between two many times and if you are, then you're going to make the wrong decision.