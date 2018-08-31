VOTE: Premier League goal of the month for August

2:23 Watch the best goals in the Premier League in August Watch the best goals in the Premier League in August

Who scored the best goal in the Premier League in August? Watch our picks and then vote for your favourite...

Roberto Pereyra started the season in style with a brilliant volley in Watford's 2-0 win over Brighton.

Tottenham duo Lucas Moura and Kieran Trippier make the cut for their strikes against Fulham, while Sergio Aguero and David Silva are also included after scoring in Manchester City's 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield.

Cardiff vs Arsenal Live on

Glenn Murray scored with a clever finish as Brighton stunned Manchester United and Ryan Bertrand gave Southampton the lead against Leicester with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Finally, Jean Michael Seri opened his Fulham account in memorable fashion as he fired home against Burnley.

Which was your favourite goal? Vote below...