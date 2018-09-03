WATCH: Premier League saves of the weekend

1:57 Premier League Saves of the Round Premier League Saves of the Round

There were plenty of superb goals scored over the weekend in the Premier League, but who made the best save?

Rui Patricio was in excellent form for Wolves as they won 1-0 at West Ham thanks to a late strike from Adama Traore.

Martin Dubravka made a brilliant stop in Newcastle's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City while Joe Hart also impressed in a losing effort as Burnley were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

Marcus Bettinelli helped Fulham earn a point against Brighton as he saved a penalty from Pascal Gross.

