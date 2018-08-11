WATCH: Paul Pogba's season-opening penalty... with stuttering run-up

1:16 Jamie Carragher admitted he was slightly alarmed by Paul Pogba's run-up for his penalty against Leicester - watch it here Jamie Carragher admitted he was slightly alarmed by Paul Pogba's run-up for his penalty against Leicester - watch it here

Paul Pogba struck the first goal of the new Premier League season from the penalty spot - but his stuttering run-up left Gary Neville nervous.

Less than 90 seconds of the Friday Night Football opener between Manchester United and Leicester had passed when Alexis Sanchez's shot hit the arm of Daniel Amartey, and referee Andre Marriner pointed to the spot.

Pogba assumed responsibility after a discussion with Sanchez and, after a stuttering run-up that briefly gave way to jogging on the spot, the Frenchman rifled home.

"I know Pogba handed one to Sanchez last season, but he wasn't giving this one up," Gary Neville said. "The run-up was weird - you thought, 'oh no, start running quickly' - but he's so confident. I was wondering how he'd get the power, but he just lifts it over Kasper Schmeichel."

Pogba scores his early goal from the penalty spot

Neville was in no doubt Marriner had made the right decision, adding: "He's not quite set, Amartey. It's a clumsy one - it can happen when you've not had time to settle in - but the referee made absolutely the right decision."

Fellow Sky Sports expert Jamie Carragher, agreed, saying: "The right decision happened, even if we were all a bit alarmed with the run-up!"

Pogba later explained his unorthodox technique, telling Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves: "It's my style of taking penalties. I know it's long, it can disturb the goalkeeper, but that's how I take it.

"The most important thing is that the ball goes in, because if I miss, I know what I will hear afterwards."