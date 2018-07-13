Maurizio Sarri signs deal to become Chelsea boss, with Gianfranco Zola as assistant

Maurizio Sarri spent three seasons at Napoli

Maurizio Sarri has signed a contract to become Chelsea head coach, with Gianfranco Zola as his assistant, according to Sky in Italy.

The former Napoli coach signed the deal to take over from Antonio Conte following a two-and-a-half hour meeting with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

Napoli's president revealed Sarri was close to finalising a deal to take over at Chelsea on Wednesday, two days before Conte's sacking was confirmed by the Premier League club.

Sarri's regular brushes with Italy's football authorities had looked likely to cost him the chance of becoming Chelsea's next manager earlier this summer.

A series of misdemeanours - the most recent a 20,000 euros fine and two-game ban in January for alleged homophobic abuse of Roberto Mancini - looked to have steered the west London club away from appointing the 60-year-old.

Jorginho and Maurizio Sarri look set to reunite at Chelsea

Sarri was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli manager last month but remained at the club as a compensation settlement between the 51-year-old and the Serie A club was agreed.