FIFA deregulation has led to football agent 'Wild West', claims Jon Smith

FIFA's deregulation of football agents has led to a "Wild West" situation in the market, according to football agent Jon Smith.

Willian recently said he will be taking legal action over a "forged" letter which has circulated in the "football market", claiming to have granted him permission to seek a move away from Chelsea.

The Brazil international took to social media to personally set the story straight, and confirmed he has instructed his lawyers to act over the false use of his signature.

According to Smith - who has previously represented Diego Maradona and Ruud Gullit - the situation is a symptom of FIFA's deregulation of football agents which has led to a "Wild West" scramble between representatives.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Smith said: "FIFA deregulated five years ago - it's the 'Wild West'. When I was very active as an agent, there were about 400-600 registered agents in England, we are now known as intermediaries. There are now around 1,600-1,700 agents or representatives out there.

"I don't want to put anybody down because everyone is entitled to earn their living, but of that 1,700 let's say, 1,680 don't do that much. The big agents tend to run the roost still.

"All the other agents are scrambling around trying to get people to sign for them, so that they're in the game.

"I'm not too aware of too many people that forge signatures but what I am aware of is overseas players who don't quite understand the meaning of the word exclusive.

"So if I am signing for [agent A] I can also sign for [agent B] or [agent C]. 'He's exclusively representing me now, he's exclusively representing me for Africa and him for Europe, or whatever'. It gets a bit watery."

Smith believes the resolution to the "Wild West" problem could come in the form of the new global transfer matching system which he hopes is fully implemented by the next summer window.

He added: "There's a new system put in place called the transfer matching system (TMS). Everything is electronically logged and the TMS will become the bible of transfer dealings. If I am transferring you from Arsenal to Liverpool, I now need to log your details, my details, my accountant, my lawyer and any third parties that are involved into that system. Whether you go to Liverpool or Barcelona, it's the same globally.

"The TMS will have everybody's details. It will supposedly end money laundering, it will supposedly will make it more transparent. Fans will know what is paid by whom to whom and over what length of time. These new regulations will make the market a lot more real to supporters."

With Thursday's transfer deadline fast approaching, Smith expects one or two deals to create a ripple effect and lead to a flurry of late moves.

Smith continued: "It's a bit convoluted. Clubs are buying more than they are selling at the minute. I think you will see a flurry of activity.

"What may spill out of the Tottenham deal with Aston Villa for Jack Grealish if it happens. Manchester United's situation will affect other centre-backs.

"You will see it spill out in the next 36 hours and then there are two windows to shut in Europe as well. It's all a bit discombobulated this year but next year it will much better when it's uniformed."