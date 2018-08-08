FIFA deregulation has led to football agent 'Wild West', claims Jon Smith
By Husmukh Kerai
Last Updated: 08/08/18 12:13pm
FIFA's deregulation of football agents has led to a "Wild West" situation in the market, according to football agent Jon Smith.
Willian recently said he will be taking legal action over a "forged" letter which has circulated in the "football market", claiming to have granted him permission to seek a move away from Chelsea.
The Brazil international took to social media to personally set the story straight, and confirmed he has instructed his lawyers to act over the false use of his signature.
In the recent days I have been informed that a “letter of authorization for player agent FIFA”, allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market. In such letter, Mr. Denirobson Dias would grant an authorization to Mr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação to represent me until 15 August 2018, throughout football clubs in the United Kingdom and France. I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny. Finally, since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities. I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding. Willian Borges da Silva Nos últimos dias fui informado de que uma “carta de autorização para agente de jogadores FIFA”, supostamente assinada por mim, está circulando pelo mercado do futebol. Na referida carta, o Sr. Denirobson Dias concede uma autorização ao Sr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação para me representar até 15 de agosto de 2018, perante os clubes do Reino Unido e França. Gostaria de esclarecer que nunca assinei tal carta, cujo conteúdo nego completamente. Finalmente, uma vez que parece haver provas claras de que a minha assinatura foi falsificada, ou de qualquer forma mal utilizada, informo que meus advogados já estão instruídos a proceder com todas as medidas legais cabíveis perante quaisquer tribunais ou autoridades competentes. Espero ter esclarecido o assunto e qualquer possível mal-entendido. Willian Borges da Silva
According to Smith - who has previously represented Diego Maradona and Ruud Gullit - the situation is a symptom of FIFA's deregulation of football agents which has led to a "Wild West" scramble between representatives.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Smith said: "FIFA deregulated five years ago - it's the 'Wild West'. When I was very active as an agent, there were about 400-600 registered agents in England, we are now known as intermediaries. There are now around 1,600-1,700 agents or representatives out there.
"I don't want to put anybody down because everyone is entitled to earn their living, but of that 1,700 let's say, 1,680 don't do that much. The big agents tend to run the roost still.
"All the other agents are scrambling around trying to get people to sign for them, so that they're in the game.
"I'm not too aware of too many people that forge signatures but what I am aware of is overseas players who don't quite understand the meaning of the word exclusive.
"So if I am signing for [agent A] I can also sign for [agent B] or [agent C]. 'He's exclusively representing me now, he's exclusively representing me for Africa and him for Europe, or whatever'. It gets a bit watery."
Transfer Centre
Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mateo Kovacic have been linked with moves to Chelsea, with Tiemoue Bakayoko and Thibauit Courtois potentially departing.
Smith believes the resolution to the "Wild West" problem could come in the form of the new global transfer matching system which he hopes is fully implemented by the next summer window.
He added: "There's a new system put in place called the transfer matching system (TMS). Everything is electronically logged and the TMS will become the bible of transfer dealings. If I am transferring you from Arsenal to Liverpool, I now need to log your details, my details, my accountant, my lawyer and any third parties that are involved into that system. Whether you go to Liverpool or Barcelona, it's the same globally.
"The TMS will have everybody's details. It will supposedly end money laundering, it will supposedly will make it more transparent. Fans will know what is paid by whom to whom and over what length of time. These new regulations will make the market a lot more real to supporters."
With Thursday's transfer deadline fast approaching, Smith expects one or two deals to create a ripple effect and lead to a flurry of late moves.
Smith continued: "It's a bit convoluted. Clubs are buying more than they are selling at the minute. I think you will see a flurry of activity.
"What may spill out of the Tottenham deal with Aston Villa for Jack Grealish if it happens. Manchester United's situation will affect other centre-backs.
"You will see it spill out in the next 36 hours and then there are two windows to shut in Europe as well. It's all a bit discombobulated this year but next year it will much better when it's uniformed."
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.