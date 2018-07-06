Friday's Liverpool transfer rumours: Paulo Dybala, Xherdan Shaqiri and Gelson Martins

Could Juve playmaker Paulo Dybala be joining Liverpool next season?

Liverpool reportedly line up a move for a Juventus star as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Friday, July 6.

Liverpool have asked about the availability of Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala, according to reports on Tuttomercatoweb.

The Serie A champions are currently trying to lure Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin, which may force the Argentina international to leave Juve.

The 24-year-old contributed 26 goals and seven assists in 46 games in all competitions for Juventus last season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are yet to make an approach for Xherdan Shaqiri, says the Mirror.

However, the Reds are understood to remain interested in the Stoke City playmaker.

"You're going to hear soon on my future," he said. "I was not thinking about this because I was just focused on my national team and I wanted to make a good tournament for my team and my nation.

"It's pretty normal to be aware of clubs being interested."

Elsewhere, in-demand Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins has decided to join Atletico Madrid, reports the Mirror.

Liverpool have been monitoring the player of late, according to reports.