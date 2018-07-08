Liverpool transfer rumours: Nabil Fekir, Jack Grealish

Liverpool's pursuit of a long-term target may be at an end as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Sunday, July 8.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas believes Nabil Fekir will line up for the Ligue 1 club next season, reports Goal.

The 24-year-old France international looked the verge of joining Liverpool before this summer's World Cup but the transfer fell through.

"I think that Nabil will be at OL next season," Aulas told RMC Sport.

"I have almost a father-son relationship with my players, I gave him the chance to go to Liverpool because it was his dream club.

"I did that too with (Corentin) Tolisso and (Samuel) Umtiti, he is our captain and it is the coach's wish to keep him."

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Merseyside club have held talks with the 22-year-old, although the Mirror claim Tottenham remain favourites for his signature.

Rangers will have first refusal on any young players Liverpool want to send out on loan, reports the Sun on Sunday.

It is understood a deal have been struck between both clubs' manager, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The partnership has already seen Ovie Ejaria move to Ibrox on loan and Jon Flanagan join on a free transfer.