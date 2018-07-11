Wednesday's Liverpool transfer rumours: Xherdan Shaqiri, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Paulo Dybala and Marco Asensio

Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool are targeting a forward with Premier League pedigree as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Wednesday, July 11.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Liverpool have opened talks with Stoke over a deal for Xherdan Shaqiri.

The forward has previously said he would like to stay in the Premier League following the Potters' relegation, and is believed to have a release clause of £13m.

Liverpool have put Grzegorz Krychowiak, on loan at West Brom last season, on their summer hit list as Jurgen Klopp seeks to add depth to his squad, according to The Sun.

The Reds have already lost Emre Can to Juventus and are looking for more bodies in the middle of the park.

Liverpool will not attempt to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus despite the Italian side's record move for Cristiano Ronaldo, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Paolo Dybala will not be on his way to Anfield, according to reports

It comes after a deal for Nabil Fekir fell through recently as the Reds continue to search for a Philippe Coutinho replacement.

Marco Asensio won't be leaving Real Madrid for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to the players agent.

Horacio Gaggioli told Calcio Mercato: "Marco does not move, he stays at Real Madrid. He is growing a lot and I think next season will be very important for him in Madrid."