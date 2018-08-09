Liverpool's Danny Ings on verge of Southampton loan move

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is close to joining Southampton on loan, Sky sources understand.

A deal sheet was submitted by Southampton before Thursday's 5pm deadline and the club now have until 7pm to complete the move.

Sky Sports News reported in June that Ings was keen to leave Liverpool in search of regular first-team football and it is thought the Winchester-born forward has long harboured hopes of a move to Southampton.

The 26-year-old has managed just six Premier League starts during an injury-plagued three-year spell on Merseyside.

Ings scored Liverpool's equaliser against Everton in 2015 in what proved to Brendan Rodgers' last match in charge of the Reds. But the former Burnley striker ruptured cruciate ligaments during a training session the day after Jurgen Klopp replaced Rodgers as Liverpool boss.

Ings' strike against West Brom was his first goal in 930 days

He returned to fitness 13 months later, only to suffer cartilage damage in an EFL Cup tie against Tottenham which ended his season early for the second consecutive campaign.

Ings stepped up his return to action last season. He featured in 14 matches for the Reds in all competitions last term and scored Liverpool's opener in a 2-2 draw against West Brom in April.

The striker also made a substitute appearance in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Torino on Tuesday night and was unlucky not to score, seeing a second-half effort cleared off the line.