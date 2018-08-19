Marko Grujic signs new Liverpool deal before Hertha Berlin loan move

Marko Grujic has joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin for the season

Marko Grujic has joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan after signing a new deal with Liverpool.

Grujic, who has attracted interest from Crystal Palace and Cardiff along with a number of foreign clubs during the summer, will now head to the Bundesliga club to continue his development.

The Serbia international, who has made eight appearances for Liverpool since joining them from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, was on loan at Cardiff last season.

He played 13 times for the Bluebirds and helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

Hertha Berlin finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season.