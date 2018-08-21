WATCH: Mohamed Salah wins Liverpool penalty at Crystal Palace

2:44 The Monday Night Football panel analyse Michael Oliver's decision to award Liverpool a penalty in the first half The Monday Night Football panel analyse Michael Oliver's decision to award Liverpool a penalty in the first half

Should Liverpool's penalty against Crystal Palace have stood?

James Milner broke the deadlock from the spot just before half-time in Liverpool's 2-0 victory on Monday Night Football after Michael Oliver awarded a penalty when Mohamed Salah fell down under the challenge of Mamadou Sakho.

The penalty decision was a topic of debate for the MNF panel, and Gary Neville believes Salah convinced the referee to award it.

Neville told MNF: "Salah has won it. There's not much in it you have to say. It is soft without a doubt. But Salah has won it and we've seen it time and time again. Zaha, at times at the other end, does similar things.

"They commit players in the box. A little touch, they feel it and they go. There's a player like that in each club."

Was Oliver correct to award Liverpool the penalty or should it have been disallowed? Watch the incident above as Neville and Carragher give their views.