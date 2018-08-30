Caoimhin Kelleher signs new Liverpool contract

Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new contract at Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new deal with the club.

The 19-year-old trains with the first team at Melwood and made three friendly appearances with the senior side over the summer.

"I'm very happy to sign a long deal with the club. I'm really enjoying my football here so I was happy to sign. Once the deal came in and I was happy, it was an easy decision really," Kelleher told the club's official website at Melwood.

"I've been doing the same things but getting better every day. Training at Melwood, you improve much more. Alisson and Simon (Mignolet) and Kamil (Grabara) are here and we train to the highest level every day."

Kelleher, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, arrived on Merseyside in 2015.

He was part of Jurgen Klopp's squad for their United States pre-season tour, playing in the Reds' International Champions Cup wins over Manchester City and Manchester United.