WATCH: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's calamitous moment

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has had a good start to life at Anfield, but he had a moment to forget in their 2-1 win at Leicester...

Having pulled off some skills in their win over Brighton last weekend, Alisson was left looking silly after Kalechi Iheanacho got the better of him at the King Power Stadium when he tried to trick his way past the Foxes forward.

Having got himself in a right mess, Rachid Ghezzal was left with the simplest of tasks to fire in from close-range and bring Leicester back into the game from 2-0 down.

2:27 Leicester 1-2 Liverpool Leicester 1-2 Liverpool

Sky Sports co-commentator Jamie Carragher said: "It's everything that Leicester deserved. It starts with some sloppy play, a poor pass from Virgil Van Dijk doesn't put the goalkeeper in the greatest position - but just clear it.

"You don't have to be clever, you don't have to be smart, I thought he would have learned his lesson from last week because this exact same thing could have happened against Brighton. He didn't learn, he tried to be too clever and you'll get punished for that in the Premier League."

Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp agreed with the criticism of his former Liverpool team-mate, saying: "I don't want my goalkeeper doing Cruyff turns. It's the worst Cruyff turn I've ever seen. There's a reason why he wears a yellow jersey as he's a goalkeeper."

Press play on the video above to see the howler for yourself - but get ready to put your head in your hands!