Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric nominated for Best FIFA Men's Player

Mohamed Salah scored 32 Premier League goals last season

Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric have been shortlisted for the 2018 Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Two Premier League players are nominated for the Best FIFA Goalkeeper award including Tottenham's Hugo Lloris and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel. Former Chelsea 'keeper Thibaut Courtois, who signed for Real Madrid in the summer, is also nominated.

Didier Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory in Russia, is on the Best FIFA Men's Coach shortlist with Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

This year's Best FIFA Women's Player nominees are Lyon pair Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Maroszan as well as Brazil's Marta.

The FIFA Puskas award - given for the best goal of the year - is made up of 10 nominees including Gareth Bale's overhead kick in the Champions League final and Benjamin Pavard's exquisite strike in France's 4-3 win over Argentina in the World Cup last 16.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's first goal against Nigeria

Lionel Messi's moment of magic against Nigeria, Denis Cheryshev's goal for hosts Russia against Croatia and Ricardo Quaresma's effort for Portugal versus Iran are the other World Cup-based nominations for best goal.

Other nominated goals include Salah v Everton, Ronaldo v Juventus, Riley McGree for Newcastle Jets, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos for AEK Athens and Giorgian de Arrascaeta for Brazilian club Cruzeiro.

Two World Cup moments are nominated for the FIFA Fan Award including Japan fans cleaning up the Mordovia Arena after their team's 2-1 win over Colombia and Peru's impressive away following.

Sebastian Carrera - a supporter of Chilean club CD Puerto Montt - receives the third nomination for travelling 15,000km for one game. He was the only away fan.

The Best FIFA Women's Coach shortlist consists of Lyon's Reynald Pedros, Japan's Asako Takakura and Sarina Wiegman of the Netherlands.

