Emile Smith Rowe's stunning goal for Arsenal against Atletico Madrid

Watch Emile Smith Rowe's stunning first senior goal for Arsenal to bring them level against Atletico Madrid in the ICC.

Two days before his 18th birthday, Smith Rowe made a name for himself among Arsenal fans, skipping past a couple of challenges and curling a fine effort home from 20 yards in Singapore.

That brought Arsenal level at 1-1, but the Gunners eventually lost 3-1 on penalties against the Europa League winners.

Smith Rowe has been capped by England at U16, U17 & U18 level, and though he may spend the season out on loan away from the Emirates, he certainly looks one for the future for Unai Emery's side.

