Win tickets to Arsenal Legends v Real Madrid Legends

Arsenal Legends v Real Madrid Legends

Arsenal Legends are preparing for the return leg of their match against Real Madrid Legends at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, September 8 (kick-off at 2pm).

We've teamed up with Gunners to offer a lucky reader a pair of VIP tickets to this unique game, at Emirates Stadium.

The match, which sees net proceeds from ticket sales donated to The Arsenal Foundation for a groundbreaking new football project, is the second leg of this charity fixture which ended 2-1 to Real at the Santiago Bernabéu, on Sunday, June 3 2018.

With David O'Leary, alongside former assistant coach Pat Rice at the helm, a number of Arsenal Legends including Robert Pires, David Seaman and Fredrik Ljungberg will put on the Arsenal shirt once again for a great cause.

Real Madrid Legends' travelling squad, will include Brazil's World Cup winners, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos among others.

For the opportunity to enjoy a day out in style at Emirates Stadium during the September international break, just answer the question below. The closing date is Wednesday, August 29.

Tickets are still available, from £20 adults and £10 concessions. Visit Arsenal.com to buy.