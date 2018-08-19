Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan miss sitters

0:58 Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed sitters on Saturday Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed sitters on Saturday

Arsenal will feel they should have come away from Stamford Bridge with at least a point after missing two first-half sitters against Chelsea.

Arsenal struggled in the early stages and found themselves 1-0 down to Pedro's opener after just nine minutes, but were gifted a route back into the game as Hector Bellerin squared.

Aubameyang, however, blazed over from close range, but he wasn't the only Arsenal man to miss a sitter.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who did later score, also stuck an effort over the bar from a similar position, with most of the goal to aim at.

Arsenal did get themselves back to 2-2, but Marcos Alonso netted a late winner to compound their misery.

