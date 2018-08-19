Arsenal News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan miss sitters

Last Updated: 18/08/18 10:50pm
0:58
Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed sitters on Saturday
Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed sitters on Saturday

Arsenal will feel they should have come away from Stamford Bridge with at least a point after missing two first-half sitters against Chelsea.

Arsenal struggled in the early stages and found themselves 1-0 down to Pedro's opener after just nine minutes, but were gifted a route back into the game as Hector Bellerin squared.

Aubameyang, however, blazed over from close range, but he wasn't the only Arsenal man to miss a sitter.

Chelsea pip Arsenal after thriller
Feature: Emery has so much to do

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who did later score, also stuck an effort over the bar from a similar position, with most of the goal to aim at.

Arsenal did get themselves back to 2-2, but Marcos Alonso netted a late winner to compound their misery.

Watch the two misses in the video above

Still time to enter!

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football to win weekly and monthly prizes.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK