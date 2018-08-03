Everton consider £3m bid for West Ham's Reece Oxford

Everton are reportedly considering a £3m bid for West Ham's Reece Oxford

Everton are considering a £3m bid for West Ham defender Reece Oxford, Sky Sports News understands.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports News reported that West Ham were willing to let the 19-year-old leave the London Stadium but would only consider offers around £10m.

The teenager made his debut for West Ham's first team as a 16-year-old under Slaven Bilic, becoming the club's youngest-ever player and has since become an England U20 international.

Oxford spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.