WATCH: Should Phil Jagielka have seen red in Everton's draw at Wolves?

Jagielka was dismissed four minutes before half-time for what referee Craig Pawson later described as denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity to Diego Jota, but the referee admitted he could have also awarded a red card for using excessive force.

The decision was followed up by a free-kick finished in style by Ruben Neves, which cancelled out Richarlison's early opener.

Everton would go on to restore their lead - even with 10 men - but they were pegged back again with 10 minutes to go when Raul Jiminez nodded in.

